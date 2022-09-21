We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cooler weather set to stick around for a whle

Today will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than yesterday with a chilly northwest breeze.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 21, 2022 12:00 AM
Expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow. Winds won't be as strong tomorrow and appear to stay fairly light out of the north. We'll top off in the upper 60s today and only lower 60s tomorrow. Our next chance of showers arrives on Friday with showers set to linger into Friday night. Friday may end up staying in the 50s with the showers. After the showers move out, our weather will moderate on Saturday as temperatures warm into the lower 70s with more sunshine than clouds. Another cold front passes by the region later in the weekend keeping Sunday cooler and breezy. Highs most of next week will likely stay in the 60s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
