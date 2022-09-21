Cooler weather set to stick around for a whle

Expect plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow. Winds won't be as strong tomorrow and appear to stay fairly light out of the north. We'll top off in the upper 60s today and only lower 60s tomorrow. Our next chance of showers arrives on Friday with showers set to linger into Friday night. Friday may end up staying in the 50s with the showers. After the showers move out, our weather will moderate on Saturday as temperatures warm into the lower 70s with more sunshine than clouds. Another cold front passes by the region later in the weekend keeping Sunday cooler and breezy. Highs most of next week will likely stay in the 60s.