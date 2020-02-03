Since we aren’t looking at a wild ride of weather this week, it’s as good a time as any to give an update on this past January’s climate and what’s “typical” for February.
This first chunk of data may be hard to believe, especially since this was one of the weaker winter months in recent years. January’s snowfall total was above the 30-year average of 10.7 inches with a grand total of 12.2 inches in Rochester. It came in relatively small doses with the highest one-day total falling on January 17th with 4.2 inches. The overall average January temperature ended up at 18.6 degrees which is 3.0 degrees above average. We had a cold spell in the middle of the month, but it didn’t pack the punch or duration of bitterly cold, arctic air we felt in January of 2019.
We’re off to a mild start this month and the days are only getting longer. This past weekend’s sunshine was a nice treat after an unusually long stretch of cloudy days, so I hope you had a chance to soak in some sunlight. While it will be more seasonable this week thanks to Canadian air moving back into the region, I do expect we’ll see at least a few breaks in the clouds and not the concrete overcast of January. Sure, there was a whole lot of snow last year in February, but that total of 40+ inches of snow in February 2019 was double the previous monthly record. The odds of us getting anywhere close to that amount of snow, especially given this month’s quiet start, are pretty low. I almost forgot to mention, we gain an hour and 18 minutes of daylight this month and the average high is back up to 33 degrees by the end of February.
I’m excited and grateful to have joined the Post Bulletin team and for this opportunity to talk about the weather. I will be providing a weekly video update in addition to this brief weather write-up and will also have some quick bites of information on Post Bulletin’s Facebook and Instagram. Thank you for reading and for the warm welcome. I’m looking forward to where we go from here!