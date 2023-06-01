Daily storm chances to start a new month

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Daily thunderstorm chances continue into the first weekend of June

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

June starts off toasty. High temperatures the next several days will be near 90 degrees. We’ll cool off a touch early next week with highs in the mid-80s. With the heat of the day, thunderstorms will be possible as we sit in a very active weather pattern. These storms are most likely in the afternoon and evening hours today, tomorrow, the weekend, and even early next week. Heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and even hail will all be possible with any storms that pulse stronger.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
