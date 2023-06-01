Daily storm chances to start a new month

June starts off toasty. High temperatures the next several days will be near 90 degrees. We’ll cool off a touch early next week with highs in the mid-80s. With the heat of the day, thunderstorms will be possible as we sit in a very active weather pattern. These storms are most likely in the afternoon and evening hours today, tomorrow, the weekend, and even early next week. Heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and even hail will all be possible with any storms that pulse stronger.