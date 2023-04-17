Decreasing clouds this morning will give way to mostly clear skies by the late afternoon and into the overnight tonight. In the mean time, breezy conditions will continue today with gusts over 40 mph likely. The winds will begin to diminish this evening, though gusts up to 20 mph will remain possible throughout the overnight. Mostly clear skies will be likely for Tuesday as highs reach into the lower-50s. Our next system will begin to approach our region on Tuesday night, bringing with it rain showers and possibly a few snow showers through the day Friday.