Decreasing clouds today

The area of low pressure which helped to bring some rain and snow showers into the region over the weekend will begin to move further away from us. However, partly to mostly cloudy skies will still be possible early this morning, and then decreasing clouds will give way to mostly clear skies later in the day. Mostly clear skies will be the theme over next few days as an area of high pressure takes control over our regional weather. In the mean time, breezy conditions will remain in southeastern Minnesota today, but high temperatures will likely reach into the lower-50s. Temperatures will likely rise even further by Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper-50s looking likely.