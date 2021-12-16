SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Decreasing winds with colder temperatures for the area today

Winds will still be quite blustery throughout the morning in the region, but not as strong as last night.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 16, 2021 12:00 AM
Temperatures will be much colder today. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s most of the day ahead. Winds will be strongest this morning with gusts still reaching to near 40 mph in the morning.Winds decrease this afternoon and into the evening. Friday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy and chilly again with highs in the upper 20s. Saturday will be cold with a high only near 20°.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

