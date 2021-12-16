Decreasing winds with colder temperatures for the area today
Winds will still be quite blustery throughout the morning in the region, but not as strong as last night.
Temperatures will be much colder today. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s most of the day ahead. Winds will be strongest this morning with gusts still reaching to near 40 mph in the morning.Winds decrease this afternoon and into the evening. Friday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy and chilly again with highs in the upper 20s. Saturday will be cold with a high only near 20°.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns mid January
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
There is no record of frost in most of Hawaii and in the Florida Keys.