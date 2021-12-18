Quiet Saturday with a breeze Sunday and Monday

Saturday's temperature timeline. maxuser

Temperatures won't move a whole lot throughout the day ahead. We'll see a little decrease in the clouds tonight leading to some cooler temperatures Sunday morning. A breeze will pick up tomorrow with gusts out of the south topping out in the 20s. We stay mostly sunny throughout Sunday's forecast with more sunshine expected for Monday again. Highs Sunday reach into the upper 20s to near 30° with similar temperatures for Monday.