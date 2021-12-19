SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Seasonal temperatures this week

Temperatures bounce between the low 30s and upper 20s this week.

Robert Poynter
By Robert Poynter
December 19, 2021 12:00 AM
Today highs will be in the low 30s for highs with partly cloudy skies. Going into the week conditions remain dry with temperatures in the upper 20s to start. By Thursday we increase the highs to the low 30s. Going into the end of the week conditions will be partly cloudy. The holiday weekend will continue the trend of seasonal temperatures and quiet conditions.

