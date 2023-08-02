Dry and warm to finish out this work week

I'm seeing plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs around the southeastern part of the state will come close to 90° to close out the day with light winds out of the south. Tomorrow looks nearly identical to today's weather. Thursday will feature sunshine, hot temperatures, and light winds. A few more clouds sneak into the region on Friday and temperatures won't be as hot, but still warm. Friday afternoon we'll peak around the mid and lower 80s surrounding Rochester. I'm not seeing this weekend as a wash-out, but there will be chances of showers both Saturday and Sunday as of now. Temperatures will start to back off as well. Highs hit near 80° Saturday and potentially stay in the mid to upper 70s Sunday. Most of next week won't be as warm either and appears we'll stay on the milder side. Highs for next week's work week are forecast to stay in the 70s.