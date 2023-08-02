Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dry and warm to finish out this work week

Temperatures will again top off in the upper 80s today with similar temperatures expected for tomorrow.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

I'm seeing plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs around the southeastern part of the state will come close to 90° to close out the day with light winds out of the south. Tomorrow looks nearly identical to today's weather. Thursday will feature sunshine, hot temperatures, and light winds. A few more clouds sneak into the region on Friday and temperatures won't be as hot, but still warm. Friday afternoon we'll peak around the mid and lower 80s surrounding Rochester. I'm not seeing this weekend as a wash-out, but there will be chances of showers both Saturday and Sunday as of now. Temperatures will start to back off as well. Highs hit near 80° Saturday and potentially stay in the mid to upper 70s Sunday. Most of next week won't be as warm either and appears we'll stay on the milder side. Highs for next week's work week are forecast to stay in the 70s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
