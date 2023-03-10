Dry today with more snow forecast over the weekend

Temperatures will warm to near freezing with light winds today making for a decent Friday in early March. A warm front will move out of the Dakotas tomorrow bringing our next chance of snow. Our chances of snow will increase as the day moves forward Saturday. Winds will pick up out of the southeast with gusts into the mid-20s. As the snow falls it may be blowing around some. Expect a few inches to be possible before we head into Saturday night. More light snow looks possible tomorrow night and into early Sunday. As this system moves out of the region throughout the day on Sunday, I'm seeing a breeze switch from the southeast to northwest with gusts again into the 20s to close out the weekend. As we head back to work, Monday will be dry, cool, and as of now, looking a little breezy.