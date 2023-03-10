99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Dry today with more snow forecast over the weekend

Today will be a quiet and mostly cloudy day with more active winter weather right on the doorstep again.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
March 10, 2023 04:59 AM

Temperatures will warm to near freezing with light winds today making for a decent Friday in early March. A warm front will move out of the Dakotas tomorrow bringing our next chance of snow. Our chances of snow will increase as the day moves forward Saturday. Winds will pick up out of the southeast with gusts into the mid-20s. As the snow falls it may be blowing around some. Expect a few inches to be possible before we head into Saturday night. More light snow looks possible tomorrow night and into early Sunday. As this system moves out of the region throughout the day on Sunday, I'm seeing a breeze switch from the southeast to northwest with gusts again into the 20s to close out the weekend. As we head back to work, Monday will be dry, cool, and as of now, looking a little breezy.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 05:31 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Snow today with another round over the weekend
March 09, 2023 12:13 PM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, March 9, 2023
March 09, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Patricia McCallum Photographer taking pictures of her new husband Michael York outside Kensington Register Office
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
Michael York: 'I have not lost anything. In fact, I think I’ve gained'
March 09, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
Zachary Koetz
Local
Plainview man sentenced to 30 days in jail for stealing from father
March 09, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Austin, Stewartville Section 1AAA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Stewartville girls basketball having special, spectacular season under head coach Liffrig
March 09, 2023 06:51 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
030823.N.RPB.ColorectalCancer black bg.png
Health
What you should know about rising rates of colorectal cancer in young adults: A Mayo Clinic doctor explains
March 10, 2023 05:42 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden