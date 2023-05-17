99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Dry today with T-storms possible tomorrow

Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s both today and tomorrow before a cold front brings our next chance of precipitation and cooler temperatures.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Today will be quite mild, besides a southeast breeze. Winds will be sustained close to 10 mph with gusts up to around 20 mph possible. A cold front will approach us from the northwest tomorrow bringing showers to the area. A few rumbles can't be ruled out. Showers look likely tomorrow night with a few lingering into Friday as well. Highs tomorrow will peak in the lower 70s ahead of this front with a colder Friday to follow. Highs will only make it to the lower 60s on Friday with a breezy northwest wind. We start to clear out Friday night with sunshine expected over the weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be close to 70°. Next week looks a little warmer, especially by midweek.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
