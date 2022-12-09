SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Early morning snow is followed by a mild weekend

After snow this morning, the rest of the weekend temperatures will be above freezing in the afternoon.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
December 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Snow ends this morning, with maybe a few flurries or rain showers left behind in the early afternoon. After the system moves out, temperatures will warm to above freezing this afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will both have afternoons above freezing as well, with highs creeping into the mid 30s! The next big weather system will be moving in next week, stay tuned to the StormTRACKER team for updates as we continue to monitor the weather pattern.

