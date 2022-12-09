Early morning snow is followed by a mild weekend

Snow ends this morning, with maybe a few flurries or rain showers left behind in the early afternoon. After the system moves out, temperatures will warm to above freezing this afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will both have afternoons above freezing as well, with highs creeping into the mid 30s! The next big weather system will be moving in next week, stay tuned to the StormTRACKER team for updates as we continue to monitor the weather pattern.