Early morning snow is followed by a mild weekend
After snow this morning, the rest of the weekend temperatures will be above freezing in the afternoon.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Snow ends this morning, with maybe a few flurries or rain showers left behind in the early afternoon. After the system moves out, temperatures will warm to above freezing this afternoon. Saturday and Sunday will both have afternoons above freezing as well, with highs creeping into the mid 30s! The next big weather system will be moving in next week, stay tuned to the StormTRACKER team for updates as we continue to monitor the weather pattern.
Friday's morning commute will experience the most impact.
A ground white with snow is really a ground that is reflecting most of the white sunlight that shines on it.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the snowy and cold December weather pattern.