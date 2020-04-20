Easing back into more seasonable weather
Considering the stretch of record cold and 30-second blizzards last week, we can take a breath and enjoy more “typical” spring weather. As we know in Minnesota that can mean sun, snow, rain, and thunderstorms in the same day, but we’ll catch a break from the weather drama this week.
We can expect occasional showers this week, on almost a daily basis, and this time it will remain in the form of rain. The wind will remain strong today with sunshine to start and a few showers or a thunderstorm this Monday afternoon. It will be a warmer day, close to 60 degrees today. Today’s shower or thunderstorm will be forming along a cold front pushing through the region. While it will drop below freezing Tuesday morning, highs will be back up to 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon with a light wind; a very seasonable mid-April day.
The weather turns a bit of a corner at the middle of this week with highs back into the 60s. There will be more of a mix of clouds and sunshine in the second half of this week. What that means, more technically, is partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday through Friday. Along with the milder air will come a good chance at seeing a few showers or thunderstorms popping up, mainly in the afternoons. The chance of showers will continue into the weekend. Combine the showers with sunshine and milder temperatures and next weekend promises to be greener than this past weekend was. Welcome back, Spring!
Randy Brock
Meteorologist
