In this crazy existence, now we get a white Easter.
According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Rochester and the surrounding area could see 6-10 inches of snow.
The mess of moisture begins this evening with a 50 percent chance of rain followed by falling temperatures all day on Sunday where the high of 37 will happen early before dropping into the low 30s in the afternoon and high 20s at night heading into Monday. Expect a total of 6-10 inches of snow to cover that rain though all of Sunday, the NWS reports.
The snow will present problems beyond just the amount, the NWS warns. Expect that snow to be wet and heavy, meaning temporary tents erected for COVID-19 testing sites could be in trouble. That wet snow will also be accompanied by high winds that will pick up early Sunday and get more intense as the day progresses with gusts in the up to 35 mph.
The weight of the snow could also bring down tree branches and power lines, the NWS warns. And the winds, especially late Sunday and through Monday could lead to blowing and drifting, especially in rural areas, that makes visibility low and travel treacherous.
Overall, it's a weekend not meant for person nor chocolate-laden beast.
The one positive note is that the minor flooding already being experienced along the Mississippi River should not get any worse due to the snowfall, the NWS predicts.
The rest of the week should see high temperatures above freezing and overnight lows dipping below freezing.