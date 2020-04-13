editor's pick
Easter showed up wearing its Christmas clothes
Snowfall totals from Easter Sunday’s storm system ranged from 6 to 10 inches in Olmsted County to nearly 11 inches in Elgin while spots southeast of us received much less in Fillmore and Houston counties due to warmer air that worked into the storm system. This snow won’t be melting away quickly but it will be getting tossed around today thanks to a strong wind from the northwest. Technically, the high temperature today will be near or slightly above freezing while it feels much colder than that thanks to a strong northwest wind gusting to near 35 mph at times.
You may not really enjoy the slow thaw this week as cold air sticks around and temperatures drop to the teens every night this week until Thursday night when our lows will stay in the 20s. Tuesday will remain cold but with a bright, blue sky and a light wind it will start to feel more comfortable. The slow, steady rise in temperature will continue through the week with highs nearing 40 degrees Wednesday and Thursday and returning to the 50s by this coming weekend.
The highlight of the weather this week into the weekend will be the regular dose of sunshine from day-to-day. There aren’t any dramatic storm systems set to affect us this week and the sunshine will be accompanied by a light wind every day from Tuesday through this coming Sunday. Not a bad stretch of weather for one of the more topsy-turvy months of the year.
What's your reaction?
Randy Brock
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today