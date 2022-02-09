SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Falling temperatures and snowflakes

A few scattered snow showers and flurries are possible with a cold front to drop temps today.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
February 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Cloudy skies will stick around for this Wednesday and some of those clouds may bring a brief snow shower or some flurries to the area as a cold front brings a brisk northwest wind at 10-20 mph. That wind will assist in bringing temperatures from the 30s in the morning down into the 20s by the afternoon.

Colder air settles in tonight with a low around 10 degrees by Thursday morning under a clearing sky. Enjoy the sunshine for the first half of the day as clouds roll back in by the afternoon with temperatures back close to freezing. We'll be tracking a chance for snow by the evening hours, mixing in with rain by Thursday night with a warm front.

