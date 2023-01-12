Falling temperatures today

Our winds will be out of the northwest and look breezy nearly all day long. Gusts could reach as high as 25 mph. Winds start to back off overnight with temperatures cooling into the lower teens to kick off Friday. Winds will stay light tomorrow with a quiet, but cool day to finish out this work week. Highs peak in the lower 20s tomorrow. This weekend warms up with highs int he lower 30s Saturday and mid-30s Sunday. I'm seeing a dry weekend, but early next week will bring a chance of light rain to the area Monday.