Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Falling temperatures today

We'll start off the day in the upper 20s and fall to the lower 20s by this evening.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 12, 2023 12:00 AM
Our winds will be out of the northwest and look breezy nearly all day long. Gusts could reach as high as 25 mph. Winds start to back off overnight with temperatures cooling into the lower teens to kick off Friday. Winds will stay light tomorrow with a quiet, but cool day to finish out this work week. Highs peak in the lower 20s tomorrow. This weekend warms up with highs int he lower 30s Saturday and mid-30s Sunday. I'm seeing a dry weekend, but early next week will bring a chance of light rain to the area Monday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
