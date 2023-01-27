Falling temperatures today with the cold returning this weekend
Temperatures will warm to near 30° this morning before falling back into the teens by this evening's drive home.
The light snow with this clipper system ends early today before the frigid air to our north slowly moves into the region. This next cold snap looks to last this weekend and a big chunk of next week as well. Temperatures tonight drop into the single digits and only hit the lower teens by tomorrow afternoon. I'm seeing a slight chance of light snow to pass by southern Minnesota on Saturday with a dry forecast the rest of the weekend. Temperatures drop subzero Saturday night and only warm to around 5 above Sunday afternoon. Highs next week will only peak in the single digits most days with a slight warm up arriving toward next weekend.
Temperatures will stay steady or even fall today before a quick warm up ahead of a clipper system tonight and into Friday.
Expect light snow today with another clipper bringing snow Thursday night into Friday.
