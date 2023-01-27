STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Falling temperatures today with the cold returning this weekend

Temperatures will warm to near 30° this morning before falling back into the teens by this evening's drive home.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 27, 2023 12:00 AM
The light snow with this clipper system ends early today before the frigid air to our north slowly moves into the region. This next cold snap looks to last this weekend and a big chunk of next week as well. Temperatures tonight drop into the single digits and only hit the lower teens by tomorrow afternoon. I'm seeing a slight chance of light snow to pass by southern Minnesota on Saturday with a dry forecast the rest of the weekend. Temperatures drop subzero Saturday night and only warm to around 5 above Sunday afternoon. Highs next week will only peak in the single digits most days with a slight warm up arriving toward next weekend.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
Weather
John Wheeler: Same old thing; it gets colder then it warms up
Weather is always changing from one side of average to the other.
January 26, 2023 05:00 AM
By  John Wheeler
Weather
Alberta clipping set to bring snow, wind, and frigid temperatures to the region
Temperatures will stay steady or even fall today before a quick warm up ahead of a clipper system tonight and into Friday.
January 26, 2023 12:00 AM
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather
Two rounds of snow before frigid temperatures return to the region
Expect light snow today with another clipper bringing snow Thursday night into Friday.
January 25, 2023 12:00 AM
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather
John Wheeler: Some forms of aeromancy remain popular
Aeromancy refers to the art of telling the future by means of interpreting atmospheric conditions.
January 24, 2023 05:00 AM
By  John Wheeler