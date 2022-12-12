Forecasters eyeing storm system a year after 2021 tornado outbreak

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Timing will be key in whether a forecast storm will dump rain on Rochester, coat streets in ice or deliver snow.

Forecasters say they’ll be updating their models and watching temperatures closely over the next 24 hours as the system is expected to hit Southeast Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

“If the temperatures change a couple degrees in one direction or the other, things could change pretty significantly,” said Kate Abbott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Heads up!



A winter storm arrives Tuesday with a mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain likely. Strong winds up to 45 miles per hour are also expected!



Keep close tabs on the forecast over the next couple days and start preparing now for a messy midweek wintry mix. pic.twitter.com/wKXU96nfE4 — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) December 11, 2022

Currently, the timing of the storm means it will hit during a warmer time of day and most of the initial precipitation will be rain. Areas west and northeast of Rochester could receive ice and snow.

“We’re closely watching those temperatures as we get closer to Tuesday,” Abbott said.

After that, from Wednesday evening through Friday, snow is likely but again, it’s too early to predict how much accumulation Rochester will see, Abbott said.

“It’s definitely possible to get a couple inches of snow over those couple of days,” she said.

Forecasters said they’re aware that this strong front is moving through the area about a year after unprecedented severe weather and tornadoes swept the area.

However, this time temperatures are cooler and the risk of similar severe weather is low, Abbott said.

“We all remember quite well what last year’s system turned into,” she said. “There’s not much of a risk for severe weather because temperatures are closer to freezing.”

