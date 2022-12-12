SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Forecasters eyeing storm system a year after 2021 tornado outbreak

Predictions are still fuzzy as temperatures hovering around freezing.

d4344844573e8f034eddc01f0a5e2cc9.jpg
Rochester Public Works crews plow snow in the northbound lanes of the 300 block of South Broadway Avenue.
Post Bulletin file photo
John Molseed
By John Molseed
December 12, 2022 09:39 AM
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Timing will be key in whether a forecast storm will dump rain on Rochester, coat streets in ice or deliver snow.

Forecasters say they’ll be updating their models and watching temperatures closely over the next 24 hours as the system is expected to hit Southeast Minnesota Tuesday afternoon.

“If the temperatures change a couple degrees in one direction or the other, things could change pretty significantly,” said Kate Abbott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Currently, the timing of the storm means it will hit during a warmer time of day and most of the initial precipitation will be rain. Areas west and northeast of Rochester could receive ice and snow.

“We’re closely watching those temperatures as we get closer to Tuesday,” Abbott said.

After that, from Wednesday evening through Friday, snow is likely but again, it’s too early to predict how much accumulation Rochester will see, Abbott said.

“It’s definitely possible to get a couple inches of snow over those couple of days,” she said.

Forecasters said they’re aware that this strong front is moving through the area about a year after unprecedented severe weather and tornadoes swept the area.

However, this time temperatures are cooler and the risk of similar severe weather is low, Abbott said.

“We all remember quite well what last year’s system turned into,” she said. “There’s not much of a risk for severe weather because temperatures are closer to freezing.”

John Molseed
By John Molseed
John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
