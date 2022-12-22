Frigid, blustery, and blowing snow for a while

Winds chills will hover in the 20s and 30s below today through most of the holiday weekend. Strong winds behind a cold front today will pick up and blow around our light fluffy snow we just received. The blustery winds will create blowing and drifting especially in open country areas which will lead to very difficult travel for some. The patchy blowing and drifting snow looks like it'll last today through Saturday before our winds finally settle down on Christmas day. The cold weather will be persistent into early next week before we see a gradual warming trend return. Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday make it back into the 20s with a shot of above freezing temperatures later next week.