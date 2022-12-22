SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Frigid, blustery, and blowing snow for a while

Dangerously cold wind chills along with blowing and drifting snow will be likely through Saturday.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Winds chills will hover in the 20s and 30s below today through most of the holiday weekend. Strong winds behind a cold front today will pick up and blow around our light fluffy snow we just received. The blustery winds will create blowing and drifting especially in open country areas which will lead to very difficult travel for some. The patchy blowing and drifting snow looks like it'll last today through Saturday before our winds finally settle down on Christmas day. The cold weather will be persistent into early next week before we see a gradual warming trend return. Highs by Tuesday and Wednesday make it back into the 20s with a shot of above freezing temperatures later next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
