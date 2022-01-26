Frigid start before gradual warming, breezy

It will be dangerously cold to start this Wednesday with lows in the teens and even some 20s below zero, feeling colder throughout the entire morning as the wind begins to increase from the south. This wind will keep wind chills below zero through the afternoon as temperature will be slow to warm up, though teens return by the evening with the warmest temperatures occurring after sunset. Expect more clouds as the day wears on as well, with a few flurries possible late tonight and into Thursday morning.

Thursday will start out in the 20s and temperatures will remain there through most of the day, gradually falling again with a cold front on the way by the afternoon. That cold front ushers subzero lows back for Friday morning with highs struggling to climb back in the double digits. 20s return just in time for the weekend.