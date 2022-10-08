Frosty start, then sunny and a little breezy today

A little west wind will pick up today. Sustained winds will be around 10 to 12 miles per hour with a few gusts into the mid and upper teens. Tonight won't be as cold as it was this morning. We'll drop down close to 40° by Saturday morning with mid-60s tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine again. Winds look to go fairly light tomorrow making for a very pleasant fall day. Monday will be very similar to Sunday in terms of fall weather. Sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid-60s to start off the work week with even warmer temperatures forecast for Tuesday. I'm seeing us warm into the lower and mid-70s around the area by Tuesday afternoon.