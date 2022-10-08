We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Frosty start, then sunny and a little breezy today

We'll kick off the day just below freezing, but will warm up to near 60° this afternoon with plenty of sunshine all weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 08, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A little west wind will pick up today. Sustained winds will be around 10 to 12 miles per hour with a few gusts into the mid and upper teens. Tonight won't be as cold as it was this morning. We'll drop down close to 40° by Saturday morning with mid-60s tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine again. Winds look to go fairly light tomorrow making for a very pleasant fall day. Monday will be very similar to Sunday in terms of fall weather. Sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid-60s to start off the work week with even warmer temperatures forecast for Tuesday. I'm seeing us warm into the lower and mid-70s around the area by Tuesday afternoon.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Chilly day ahead after a frosty morning
We'll start off the day in the mid-30s with afternoon temperatures only hitting the upper 40s today.
October 07, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The American dream of owning a house on the ocean is costing us all
About 30 percent of the total population now live in a county adjacent to an ocean.
October 06, 2022 11:45 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Do not be too quick to criticize hurricane evacuations
Florida is a difficult place to evacuate from.
October 06, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Much cooler to finish this work week
Temperatures will stay chilly today and tomorrow as a cold air mass of high pressure drives into the region from the north.
October 06, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg