Gradual warming toward the end of this week

We'll warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with sunny sky and light east winds. This will make for a very pleasant day for us here in southeastern Minnesota. Temperatures get a small boost tomorrow as we warm back to near or just above 80°. The breeze and heat return to the region starting Friday. Winds will pick up out of the south to finish out this work week. Gusts Friday could peak in the upper 20 mph range. I'm seeing a breeze last all of the holiday weekend around Rochester as well. This south breeze will help boost our temperatures back into the 90s for potentially one last hurrah of summer. Highs peak in the upper 80s Friday with mid-90s Saturday. Our temperatures could even head toward the upper 90s Sunday as well as Labor Day!