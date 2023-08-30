6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Gradual warming toward the end of this week

Our midweek weather is shaping up to be quite mild compared to the heat on the way for this holiday weekend.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

We'll warm into the upper 70s this afternoon with sunny sky and light east winds. This will make for a very pleasant day for us here in southeastern Minnesota. Temperatures get a small boost tomorrow as we warm back to near or just above 80°. The breeze and heat return to the region starting Friday. Winds will pick up out of the south to finish out this work week. Gusts Friday could peak in the upper 20 mph range. I'm seeing a breeze last all of the holiday weekend around Rochester as well. This south breeze will help boost our temperatures back into the 90s for potentially one last hurrah of summer. Highs peak in the upper 80s Friday with mid-90s Saturday. Our temperatures could even head toward the upper 90s Sunday as well as Labor Day!

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: With fall comes more windy weather
19h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mild midweek before more heat returns to the region
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: 'The Bachelorette,' but with climate
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Canada Fires Map.png
Members Only
Local
Canada keeps the wildfires burning; Rochester keeps breathing the smoke
5h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man
IMG_5991.JPG
Local
Despite statewide changes, Rochester Police Department to maintain presence in city's schools
6h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
083121-CENTURY-LAKEVILLE-SOUTH-GIRLS-SOCCER-3050.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Century soccer standout Annika Torbenson even better than she knows
7h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo, Mankato West
Members Only
Prep
Mayo looking to make the most of historic opportunity with leap to Class 6A
9h ago
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten