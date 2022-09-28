Gradual warming toward the weekend

This morning will feature a few areas of frost as temperatures will start off the day in the lower 30s. This afternoon we come close to 60° with light winds and plenty of sunshine making for a pleasant fall afternoon. Our weather stays cold tonight with lows again starting off in the 30s for Thursday. Winds pick up throughout the day tomorrow with gusts reaching as high as 20 mph out of the south. Thursday night won't be as cold and Friday is shaping up to be a mild last day of the work week. Highs hit the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon. This weekend will feature more sunshine and dry weather. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak close to 70°.