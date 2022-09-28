We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
Gradual warming toward the weekend

Our midweek weather will be crisp with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon temperatures peaking in the 50s to lower 60s.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 28, 2022 12:00 AM
This morning will feature a few areas of frost as temperatures will start off the day in the lower 30s. This afternoon we come close to 60° with light winds and plenty of sunshine making for a pleasant fall afternoon. Our weather stays cold tonight with lows again starting off in the 30s for Thursday. Winds pick up throughout the day tomorrow with gusts reaching as high as 20 mph out of the south. Thursday night won't be as cold and Friday is shaping up to be a mild last day of the work week. Highs hit the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon. This weekend will feature more sunshine and dry weather. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will peak close to 70°.

Related Topics: WEATHER
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
