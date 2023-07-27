Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Gradually cooling toward the weekend

Highs will peak in the mid-90s today, mid-80s tomorrow, with only lower 80s expected this weekend.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The heat will be in full force over the region today. Highs around Rochester will hit the mid-90s with dew points forecast to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will make for a very hot and sticky day ahead. A cold front pushes through late today bringing a chance of strong thunderstorms. This front may not arrive until after the evening, but watch for changing conditions late in the day ahead. I'm still seeing warm temperatures for tomorrow with peak temps hitting the mid-80s, but still around 10 degrees cooler than today. T-storms will be possible again Friday afternoon and into the evening before we dry out over the weekend. This weekend will be dry, sunny, and feature lighter winds. Highs both Saturday and Sunday may barely hit the lower 80s.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
