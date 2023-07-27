Gradually cooling toward the weekend

The heat will be in full force over the region today. Highs around Rochester will hit the mid-90s with dew points forecast to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will make for a very hot and sticky day ahead. A cold front pushes through late today bringing a chance of strong thunderstorms. This front may not arrive until after the evening, but watch for changing conditions late in the day ahead. I'm still seeing warm temperatures for tomorrow with peak temps hitting the mid-80s, but still around 10 degrees cooler than today. T-storms will be possible again Friday afternoon and into the evening before we dry out over the weekend. This weekend will be dry, sunny, and feature lighter winds. Highs both Saturday and Sunday may barely hit the lower 80s.