Great holiday weekend forecast

Winds will be out of the southeast at 6-12 today with a similar southeast wind again tomorrow. Highs hit close to 80° today with lower 80s tomorrow. I'm seeing sunshine in this forecast due to a large area of high pressure situated around the region. This stable air mass will keep us with similar weather over the next multiple days. Highs do get a touch warmer on Monday with a south wind coming in at 5-15 mph. The holiday weekend does stay dry, but showers and thunderstorms look possible later on Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of next week will feature warm afternoons as highs are forecast to hit the mid-80s most days.