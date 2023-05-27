99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Great holiday weekend forecast

We warm into the lower 80s today and tomorrow with even warmer temperatures forecast starting Memorial Day.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will be out of the southeast at 6-12 today with a similar southeast wind again tomorrow. Highs hit close to 80° today with lower 80s tomorrow. I'm seeing sunshine in this forecast due to a large area of high pressure situated around the region. This stable air mass will keep us with similar weather over the next multiple days. Highs do get a touch warmer on Monday with a south wind coming in at 5-15 mph. The holiday weekend does stay dry, but showers and thunderstorms look possible later on Tuesday into Wednesday. Most of next week will feature warm afternoons as highs are forecast to hit the mid-80s most days.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
