Hazy sunshine to wrap up the work week

Wildfire smoke isn't going anywhere just yet. Today will feature another hazy sky with filtered sunshine. Smoke will continue to keep temperatures a bit cool, in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The wind will start to settle today after a few breezy days, and it will switch around to the south. That will help to thin out the smoke later in the evening and overnight tonight. The sky should have more of a blue to it on Saturday with less haze in the sky. Temperatures will end up in the lower 90s on Saturday, and that is just the start of the heat! Expect a breezy day on Saturday with gusts near 25 mph. Another toasty one on Sunday. Temperatures will stretch into the lower 90s yet again. Less wind for Sunday, out of the northeast around 5 to 10 mph. Wind picks up again for Monday gusting around 25 mph and turning to the south. That gives us another warm one as highs are yet again in the lower 90s. Temps will slip a few degrees into the middle of the week, down into the upper 80s. No great rain chances in the forecast.