Weather

Heat and Humidity Stays with us this Week

Temperatures only get warmer and more humid as we head into the middle of the week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

Today will bring warmer temperatures than yesterday as the heat continues to build. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 80s but with the humidity it will feel like the 90s. Tomorrow is the start of the warmer heat wave with temperatures warming into the 90s for consecutive days through the work week. Temperatures continue to rise this week topping out in the middle 90s by Thursday. With the humidity in the middle of the week there will be multiple days that the heat index will feel over 100°. There is a slim chance of t-storms at the end of the week as the heat starts to break down, but that chance looks rather slim at this time.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
