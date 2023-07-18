6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Heat starts to build back late in the forecast

Before the heat gets here, temperatures will be staying mild in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

The sky will gray up a bit tomorrow with an isolated chance of showers in the afternoon. Still warm however, with a high near 80°. Showers and thunderstorms fire on Wednesday afternoon as the temperature climbs into the mid 80s. A nice, summery but breezy day for Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s. The north west wind on Thursday will howl at 10 to 20 mph with gusts near 25 mph. The wind settles down for the last day of the work week. Friday looks beautiful with that lighter wind and a high in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures close to 90° may return as soon as next week.

