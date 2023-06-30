Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Heating up Monday and Tuesday

Temperatures will hit the mid-80s today through Sunday with even warmer air arriving for the 4th.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

I'm seeing a fairly dry forecast heading into this holiday weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine today with light northwest winds and highs reaching the mid-to some upper 80s near us. Our weather looks similar for tomorrow and Sunday with a little more cloud cover both days. Highs reach the mid-80s this weekend with generally light winds to boot. As we approach Independence Day, temperatures will warm to near 90° Monday as well as Tuesday. I'm seeing us stay dry as well until a cold front approaches from the west late Tuesday and more likely Tuesday night. This will lead to showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast around Wednesday next week along with a slight cool down. I'm seeing highs stay in the upper 70s Wednesday through Friday next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
