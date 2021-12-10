Heavy snow today and tonight
Snow will start off light today with the heavier snow arriving later in the day and tonight.
Snow amounts in the southeastern part of the state will range from 4-8" with the possibility of some getting up to 10". The snow looks to continue overnight with a slight chance of light snow lingering into daybreak Saturday. The rest of the weekend is shaping up to be mostly sunny and quiet. Highs will stay in the 20s tomorrow with mid-30s expected Sunday.
