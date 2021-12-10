SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Heavy snow today and tonight

Snow will start off light today with the heavier snow arriving later in the day and tonight.

Storm Tracker Team
POST BULLETIN
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 09, 2021 11:00 PM
Snow amounts in the southeastern part of the state will range from 4-8" with the possibility of some getting up to 10". The snow looks to continue overnight with a slight chance of light snow lingering into daybreak Saturday. The rest of the weekend is shaping up to be mostly sunny and quiet. Highs will stay in the 20s tomorrow with mid-30s expected Sunday.

Storm Tracker Team
POST BULLETIN

