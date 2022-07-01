SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
Highs in the 80s for the holiday weekend

We top off in the lower 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 01, 2022 12:00 AM
Today is shaping up to be a very pleasant one. Light winds, plenty of sunshine, and nice summer temperatures for your Friday. Saturday is looking very similar, but I'm seeing a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. Sunday may be the warmest day of the weekend with highs near 85° with light winds. I'm seeing another chance of showers and thunderstorms on the 4th.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
