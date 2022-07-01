Highs in the 80s for the holiday weekend
We top off in the lower 80s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Today is shaping up to be a very pleasant one. Light winds, plenty of sunshine, and nice summer temperatures for your Friday. Saturday is looking very similar, but I'm seeing a slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. Sunday may be the warmest day of the weekend with highs near 85° with light winds. I'm seeing another chance of showers and thunderstorms on the 4th.
Often times during our most humid weather; the fronts, lows, and other dynamics of the atmosphere are weak.
We'll warm into the mid and upper 80s around the area with scattered thunderstorms today.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John wheeler examines the midsummer weather patterns.
The heat returns today with high temperatures topping off just shy of 90° this afternoon.