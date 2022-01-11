SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Weather

Highs in the lower 30s midweek

Temperatures will finally moderate with warmer daytime highs as well as morning low temperatures.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 11, 2022 12:00 AM
Finally a break from the bitter cold! Highs will be near the freezing mark this afternoon with similar highs expected for Wednesday as well as Thursday. I'm seeing a clipper system out on the horizon to drop out of the Dakotas and swing across our area. This will lead to a chance of snow developing on Friday with a little cooler weather to follow on Saturday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

