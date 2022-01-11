Highs in the lower 30s midweek
Temperatures will finally moderate with warmer daytime highs as well as morning low temperatures.
Finally a break from the bitter cold! Highs will be near the freezing mark this afternoon with similar highs expected for Wednesday as well as Thursday. I'm seeing a clipper system out on the horizon to drop out of the Dakotas and swing across our area. This will lead to a chance of snow developing on Friday with a little cooler weather to follow on Saturday.
Highs will only make it into the lower single digits under a mostly sunny sky today.
A fast-moving cold front will push through the area today, producing some rapidly changing conditions in a nine-county corridor running from Langdon down to Valley City.