Highs return to the 50s soon with rain and thunder ahead
We'll stay cool for a couple more days as highs only hit the 40s today and tomorrow.
Expect showers to slide across the area tomorrow after a dry and breezy one for today. More rain develops this weekend and looks to arrive the second half of Saturday into Sunday. I'm seeing highs staying in the 50s next week with a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday.
With above-normal fire activity expected in Canada, the region can expect smoky air this summer. But drought conditions in Minnesota have improved so the likelihood of major wildfires within the state is lower, according to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency forecast released Tuesday, April 26.
We'll top off in the mid-40s today under a sunny sky.
The basis for this forecast is the continued influence of the La Niña.