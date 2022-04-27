SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 27
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Highs return to the 50s soon with rain and thunder ahead

We'll stay cool for a couple more days as highs only hit the 40s today and tomorrow.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
April 27, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

Expect showers to slide across the area tomorrow after a dry and breezy one for today. More rain develops this weekend and looks to arrive the second half of Saturday into Sunday. I'm seeing highs staying in the 50s next week with a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
What to read next
080121.N.DNT.SMOKE.C01.jpg
Weather
Forecast: Wildfire smoke could hurt Minnesota air quality this summer, but nothing like 2021
With above-normal fire activity expected in Canada, the region can expect smoky air this summer. But drought conditions in Minnesota have improved so the likelihood of major wildfires within the state is lower, according to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency forecast released Tuesday, April 26.
April 26, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Severe weather anxiety is not easy to control
Here are some things to try if you have weather anxiety.
April 26, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Sunny today with showers and rain returning later this week
We'll top off in the mid-40s today under a sunny sky.
April 26, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: The summer is likely to turn hot and dry
The basis for this forecast is the continued influence of the La Niña.
April 25, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler