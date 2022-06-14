Heat advisories are in effect for our region as high temperatures this afternoon will likely find their way into the mid-90s. The hot temperatures will be courtesy of an area of low pressure in the Dakota's and Canadian Prairies lifting a warm front across our region. While the bulk of the day today will be fairly quiet (save for the heat), some rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely in our region later tonight as the cold front associated with this low pressure moves into our region. Rain showers and thunderstorms will remain possible in our region for Wednesday, and then things will likely quiet towards the end of the work week. Temperatures, however, will not necessarily return to "more pleasant" values behind the cold front, as highs in the low to mid-80s will be likely through the remainder of the work week, and then possibly back towards 90° towards the weekend.