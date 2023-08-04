Hot again before a cooldown with showers this weekend

This weekend will feature a low pressure system moving through the Dakotas and into Minnesota. This next low will bring a chance of showers to Rochester and surrounding area on Saturday, Saturday night, and into Sunday. Our temperature forecast will be cooler with highs close to 80° Saturday and mid to lower-70s forecast for Sunday. Expect a breeze to pick up early next week as this system departs the region. Behind our rain showers this weekend we'll have a little cooler weather for this coming work week. Highs will peak in the 70s to near 80° for the remainder of the forecast.