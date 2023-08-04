Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Hot again before a cooldown with showers this weekend

Temperatures will approach 90° with plenty of sunshine and light winds today.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

This weekend will feature a low pressure system moving through the Dakotas and into Minnesota. This next low will bring a chance of showers to Rochester and surrounding area on Saturday, Saturday night, and into Sunday. Our temperature forecast will be cooler with highs close to 80° Saturday and mid to lower-70s forecast for Sunday. Expect a breeze to pick up early next week as this system departs the region. Behind our rain showers this weekend we'll have a little cooler weather for this coming work week. Highs will peak in the 70s to near 80° for the remainder of the forecast.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Arctic was ice-free millions of years ago
20h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Hot today with a little cooler weather on the way
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Why the summer has been dry
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


080323-Slice of Life-Farmer
Community
Photos: Slice of Life August 2023
5h ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Former Rochester Bread Company Site
Members Only
Local
The old Rochester Bread Company Building is coming down, and so is a little part of Rochester's history
10h ago
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester City Council
Local
Billboard decision spurs Rochester mayor's latest veto
12h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
080323.BUB.RATZLOFF.jpg
Members Only
Sports
A familiar name — Ratzloff — added to Rochester Grizzlies coaching staff
13h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman