Hot and humid again today

Dewpoints will be high most of the day before we finally start to feel a little break in the humidity. The combination of actual temperatures hitting the lower 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s will make it feel like mid-90s around this area this afternoon. This work week looks to stay fairly sunny each day. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 80s with mid-80s expected Thursday and Friday. This weekend looks a little cooler with daytime highs topping off in the 70s.