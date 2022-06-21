SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Hot and humid again today

Highs will hit the lower 90s this afternoon, but will feel even hotter.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
June 21, 2022
Dewpoints will be high most of the day before we finally start to feel a little break in the humidity. The combination of actual temperatures hitting the lower 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s will make it feel like mid-90s around this area this afternoon. This work week looks to stay fairly sunny each day. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 80s with mid-80s expected Thursday and Friday. This weekend looks a little cooler with daytime highs topping off in the 70s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
