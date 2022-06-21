Hot and humid again today
Highs will hit the lower 90s this afternoon, but will feel even hotter.
Dewpoints will be high most of the day before we finally start to feel a little break in the humidity. The combination of actual temperatures hitting the lower 90s and dewpoints in the upper 60s will make it feel like mid-90s around this area this afternoon. This work week looks to stay fairly sunny each day. Highs tomorrow will stay in the 80s with mid-80s expected Thursday and Friday. This weekend looks a little cooler with daytime highs topping off in the 70s.
Exclusive
Motorists across Minnesota are facing the first heat wave of the summer this week. Here are tips from Rochester area auto repair experts on how to get ahead of problems.
Expect a very mild and sunny day to start of the weekend.