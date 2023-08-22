Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Weather

Hot for days

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s midweek with a cooler outlook forecast this weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
A dome of heat will dominate the central part of the lower 48 midweek. Highs will hit the upper 90s to lower 100s around us both today and tomorrow with mid-90s forecast for Thursday. Overnight lows will stay very warm as well with our morning commutes featuring temperatures in the upper 70s! The heat dome will break down for our area late in the work week with the return of highs in the mid-80s on Friday with the even cooler outlook for the weekend. I'm seeing highs stay in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday this weekend with partly cloudy sky conditions. This forecast will stay quiet and dry in terms of precipitation. It may not be until sometime next week that we have showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
