Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Hot, hot, hot!

Temperatures will be in the 90s for the next several days, heat indices will be even hotter

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The heat is on! Today starts our heat wave. Temperatures this afternoon will end up in the lower 90s. With a touch of humidity, it will easily feel like the triple digits. Be sure to take breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water if you plan on spending time outside. It will also be a windy day. That wind paired with the heat will make it feel like you're standing in a hair dryer. Gusts will be around 30 mph out of the south. Sunday won't be quite so toasty, but still warm, topping off in the upper 80s. Less wind for Sunday. Highs are right back near 90 on Monday under a partly sunny sky. The wind picks up Monday night into Tuesday out of the southeast. That will heat us up again for Tuesday as temps stretch into the upper 90s. Wednesday is lining up to be the hottest day right now. Plan on high temperatures near 100 degrees with a good breeze out of the southeast. Still in the 90s on Thursday with hints of a cool down by next weekend, the last weekend of August.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Hazy sunshine to wrap up the work week
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: What it is like to be a raindrop
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Smoky Thursday behind yesterday's cold front
2d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Highway 52 Construction
Members Only
Local
When will the Highway 52 madness ever end?
9h ago
 · 
By  Answer Man
Marcia Roll Gold Rush Sale.JPG
Members Only
Local
Over 200 vendors show off antique treasures at Oronoco's Gold Rush Days
9h ago
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
IMG_7752.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools grants teachers time off for holidays not recognized by the district calendar
12h ago
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Jose Angel Montalvo-Loera
Local
Warrant issued for former Rochester man accused of sexually assaulting girl
13h ago
 · 
By  Mark Wasson