Hot, hot, hot!

The heat is on! Today starts our heat wave. Temperatures this afternoon will end up in the lower 90s. With a touch of humidity, it will easily feel like the triple digits. Be sure to take breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water if you plan on spending time outside. It will also be a windy day. That wind paired with the heat will make it feel like you're standing in a hair dryer. Gusts will be around 30 mph out of the south. Sunday won't be quite so toasty, but still warm, topping off in the upper 80s. Less wind for Sunday. Highs are right back near 90 on Monday under a partly sunny sky. The wind picks up Monday night into Tuesday out of the southeast. That will heat us up again for Tuesday as temps stretch into the upper 90s. Wednesday is lining up to be the hottest day right now. Plan on high temperatures near 100 degrees with a good breeze out of the southeast. Still in the 90s on Thursday with hints of a cool down by next weekend, the last weekend of August.