Weather

Hot midweek forecast

Highs will heat up with peak afternoon temperatures in the 90s for the next few days.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Winds will stay light out of the south today with afternoon temperatures warming into the lower 90s under a sunny sky. Watch for a chance of showers to slide by us overnight with temperatures staying very warm overnight. We wake to temperatures still near 70° tomorrow morning with highs again heating up into the lower to some mid-90s over southeastern Minnesota. Tomorrow looks sunny again with south winds under 10 mph. Wednesday night stays mild with our hottest day to follow. Thursday's high temperatures could reach into the upper 90s around Rochester. A cold front will pass by the region knocking down our temperatures slightly heading into the end of this week. This weekend's forecast looks like mid-80s around the area with a small chance of showers and thunderstorms here and there.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
