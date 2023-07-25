Hot midweek forecast

Winds will stay light out of the south today with afternoon temperatures warming into the lower 90s under a sunny sky. Watch for a chance of showers to slide by us overnight with temperatures staying very warm overnight. We wake to temperatures still near 70° tomorrow morning with highs again heating up into the lower to some mid-90s over southeastern Minnesota. Tomorrow looks sunny again with south winds under 10 mph. Wednesday night stays mild with our hottest day to follow. Thursday's high temperatures could reach into the upper 90s around Rochester. A cold front will pass by the region knocking down our temperatures slightly heading into the end of this week. This weekend's forecast looks like mid-80s around the area with a small chance of showers and thunderstorms here and there.