Hot temperatures across the region

Hot temperatures will be with us as we start off your work week. Temperatures will be approaching the lower-90s this afternoon and with it will come the muggy conditions. The muggy conditions will make it feel hotter than the actual air temperature.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will begin to move through the Canadian Prairies, and in doing so it will begin to push a cold front towards our region. This cold front will move towards our region on Tuesday. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures will likely rise back into the lower-90s during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and then a few rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the second half of the afternoon. Some of this activity may continue into the early evening hours.

After the passage of the cold front, things will quiet down for the most part on Wednesday though temperatures will likely remain in the mid-80s, and then returning back into the upper-80s for Thursday and again on Friday.