Weather

Hot temperatures continue

Showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Expect mostly clear skies to continue across the region this afternoon as a light southerly breeze pushes our high temperatures into the mid to upper-80s. Mostly clear skies will continue into the overnight tonight and into the start of the day on Monday. However, a frontal boundary will approach our region and this may produce isolated showers and thunderstorms into the region for Monday afternoon and into Monday Night. Otherwise; Monday will feature highs in the lower-90s. Additional showers and thunderstorms will be likely for the day Tuesday and even for Wednesday.

