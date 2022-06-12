Hot temperatures move into our region

A few rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region as a somewhat active weather pattern sets up. A few rain showers will be possible for our region on Sunday as the result of some afternoon heating and lingering moisture from the rain showers that moved through earlier this week. Afterwards, a large upper level trough will move into the Rocky Mountains and this will result in upper level ridging building across our region. Our temperatures are likely to rocket themselves into the low to mid-90s by the time we reach Tuesday. However, an area of low pressure will begin to approach the western Great Lakes Region late Tuesday and into Wednesday, resulting in a chance for some rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will then drop back down into the 80s for highs through the remainder of the work week, but 90s may be likely again towards Father's Day.