Hot temperatures move into our region

Hot temperatures will move in along with a few rounds of rain showers

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
June 12, 2022 12:01 AM
A few rounds of rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region as a somewhat active weather pattern sets up. A few rain showers will be possible for our region on Sunday as the result of some afternoon heating and lingering moisture from the rain showers that moved through earlier this week. Afterwards, a large upper level trough will move into the Rocky Mountains and this will result in upper level ridging building across our region. Our temperatures are likely to rocket themselves into the low to mid-90s by the time we reach Tuesday. However, an area of low pressure will begin to approach the western Great Lakes Region late Tuesday and into Wednesday, resulting in a chance for some rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will then drop back down into the 80s for highs through the remainder of the work week, but 90s may be likely again towards Father's Day.

Weather
WeatherTalk: This summer looks good for mosquitoes and bad for us
Mosquitoes account for more deaths each year than any other animal on Earth.
June 11, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
A rainy start to the weekend
Temperatures get hot next week.
June 11, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Weather
WeatherTalk: Sunlight is not why the sun feels warm on your face
The ultraviolet wavelengths, which cause sunburn, do not warm the skin.
June 10, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Weather
Tracking rain and thunderstorm for this weekend
Although the weekend doesn't appear to be a washout, a few chances of precipitation appear to be on the way.
June 10, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg