Hot temperatures on tap for next week

Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 70s this afternoon behind a cold front. Expect a breeze most of the day with winds out of the northwest gusting into the lower 20s. Tomorrow and Saturday are shaping up to be very mild and pleasant. Highs will peak close to 80° Friday and lower to mid-80s around the area Saturday. Winds will be on the lighter side under a sunny sky. I'm seeing most of this weekend to stay dry for the region, although there are hints of a stray shower or two here and there. Our temperatures warm even more for next week with our midweek high temperatures forecast to reach the lower and mid-90s for a few days.