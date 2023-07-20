6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Hot temperatures on tap for next week

We'll close out this work week on a mild note with summer heat arriving in this forecast next week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 70s this afternoon behind a cold front. Expect a breeze most of the day with winds out of the northwest gusting into the lower 20s. Tomorrow and Saturday are shaping up to be very mild and pleasant. Highs will peak close to 80° Friday and lower to mid-80s around the area Saturday. Winds will be on the lighter side under a sunny sky. I'm seeing most of this weekend to stay dry for the region, although there are hints of a stray shower or two here and there. Our temperatures warm even more for next week with our midweek high temperatures forecast to reach the lower and mid-90s for a few days.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Chance of T-storms late today
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Our weather is getting more humid from climate change, but also from corn and beans
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Heat starts to build back late in the forecast
2d ago
 · 
By  Dillon Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


071923-Fillmore County Fair
Members Only
Local
Photos: Fillmore County Fair on July 19, 2023
24m ago
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Brian.Raduenz.MUG.png
Sports
Minnesota native with Air Force, national defense background buys Rochester Grizzlies, Austin Bruins
7h ago
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Horvath signs contract.jpg
Pro
Rochester's Mac Horvath signs pro baseball contract for $1.4 million
7h ago
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester City Council
Local
Rochester mayor cancels regular monthly meetings with censured council member
7h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen