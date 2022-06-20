Hot to start off the week

An area of low pressure will work it's way into Manitoba this morning, and then into western Ontario by the late afternoon and evening hours. In doing so, it will continue to pull a warm front even further to our north, allowing for even hotter temperatures to spread into our region this afternoon. Highs in the mid-90s will be likely ahead of the cold front associated with this system. As the front approaches, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible - especially north of I-90 - during the evening hours. Additional rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday as the cold front itself approaches. Otherwise; temperatures will try to drop off a little during the middle part of the work week, but they will likely be on the rise towards the end of the work week.