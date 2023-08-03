Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Hot today with a little cooler weather on the way

Highs will peak close to 90° this afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms tonight.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The chance of storms moves out tonight and will leave us with a little more cloud cover on Friday. Tomorrow will still be warm, but not as hot. Peak temperatures Friday warm into the mid-80s. I'm seeing our next weather producer approach the area on Saturday with showers mainly to our west throughout the day. I'm seeing the rain showers move into the Rochester area Saturday night into Sunday. We'll be a little cooler and breezy Sunday as well. Highs will stay in the 70s to finish out this weekend. Our weather won't be as hot next week as we've had going on midweek for us. Most days will peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Why the summer has been dry
19h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Dry and warm to finish out this work week
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The smell of rain
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


kasson-mantorville komets logo
Members Only
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville defensive end Easton Suess keeps family sports tradition alive with college commitment
4h ago
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Biermann House Tour
Local
Rochester's Biermann House restoration begins
4h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Quality Kids Care Center
Local
Rochester day care center finds uncertainty as state pulls eligibility for child care assistance payments
6h ago
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20230802_112704.jpg
Business
Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy paid $5 million to buy its school campus
8h ago
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger