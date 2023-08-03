Hot today with a little cooler weather on the way

The chance of storms moves out tonight and will leave us with a little more cloud cover on Friday. Tomorrow will still be warm, but not as hot. Peak temperatures Friday warm into the mid-80s. I'm seeing our next weather producer approach the area on Saturday with showers mainly to our west throughout the day. I'm seeing the rain showers move into the Rochester area Saturday night into Sunday. We'll be a little cooler and breezy Sunday as well. Highs will stay in the 70s to finish out this weekend. Our weather won't be as hot next week as we've had going on midweek for us. Most days will peak in the upper 70s to lower 80s.