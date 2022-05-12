Hot today with thunderstorms overnight

A front will swing through the state late in the day popping up strong to severe thunderstorms. Watch for this front to reach our area after dark. Expect a quiet day to follow on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s in the area. This weekend won't be as warm, but still mild. Highs on Saturday will top off in the mid to upper 70s with highs closer to 70° on Sunday.