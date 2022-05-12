SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Hot today with thunderstorms overnight

We'll top off this afternoon with high temperatures approaching 90° in southern Minnesota.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
May 12, 2022 08:01 AM
A front will swing through the state late in the day popping up strong to severe thunderstorms. Watch for this front to reach our area after dark. Expect a quiet day to follow on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s in the area. This weekend won't be as warm, but still mild. Highs on Saturday will top off in the mid to upper 70s with highs closer to 70° on Sunday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
