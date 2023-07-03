Hot weather likely today

A slow moving cold front will approach our region today, and in doing so it will bring with it the possibility for some showers and thunderstorms. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible this today and tonight. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s across southeastern Minnesota.

The cold front will stall out near our region on Tuesday, and this will help to keep scattered showers and thunderstorms around the region. A few of these storms could end up being strong to severe. Showers and thunderstorms will remain likely on Tuesday Night before the cold front begins to move through the region as an area of high pressure sets up across the Upper and Central Plains by the end of the work week. The passage of this cold front will bring with it cooler temperatures, and highs will likely drop down from around 90° on Wednesday to the mid-70s by Thursday.