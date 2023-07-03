Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Hot weather likely today

Thunderstorms likely for the Fourth of July

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A slow moving cold front will approach our region today, and in doing so it will bring with it the possibility for some showers and thunderstorms. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible this today and tonight. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-90s across southeastern Minnesota.

The cold front will stall out near our region on Tuesday, and this will help to keep scattered showers and thunderstorms around the region. A few of these storms could end up being strong to severe. Showers and thunderstorms will remain likely on Tuesday Night before the cold front begins to move through the region as an area of high pressure sets up across the Upper and Central Plains by the end of the work week. The passage of this cold front will bring with it cooler temperatures, and highs will likely drop down from around 90° on Wednesday to the mid-70s by Thursday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: All about humidity
July 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Hot temperatures continue
July 02, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Tracking warm weather through Independence Day
July 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


063023-Rochester vs La Crescent Legion Baseball
Prep
Redhawks' Leimbek savoring last summer with teammates before college baseball career begins
July 02, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
DSC07022.jpg
Four veterans who could propel a repeat title run for the Austin Bruins
July 02, 2023 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
TravelingSaloon.jpg
Members Only
Business
Traveling SaLoon to be Rochester’s first mobile bar
July 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
IMG_7621.JPG
Members Only
Health
Some plastics get a second life through Mayo Clinic's recycling facility
July 02, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden