Hot weather returns to the area

A south wind will help draw in the heat and humidity today. A cold front is forecast to move through the area tomorrow, but temperatures will still warm up nicely ahead of the front. Highs will hit the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon before showers and thunderstorms roll through southeastern Minnesota. Behind this cold front our weather looks quiet and sunny. Highs will be warm, but not as hot Thursday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.