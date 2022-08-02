Hot weather returns to the area
Temperatures will climb to near 90° or above around the region this afternoon.
A south wind will help draw in the heat and humidity today. A cold front is forecast to move through the area tomorrow, but temperatures will still warm up nicely ahead of the front. Highs will hit the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon before showers and thunderstorms roll through southeastern Minnesota. Behind this cold front our weather looks quiet and sunny. Highs will be warm, but not as hot Thursday.
