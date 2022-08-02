SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Hot weather returns to the area

Temperatures will climb to near 90° or above around the region this afternoon.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 02, 2022 12:00 AM
A south wind will help draw in the heat and humidity today. A cold front is forecast to move through the area tomorrow, but temperatures will still warm up nicely ahead of the front. Highs will hit the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon before showers and thunderstorms roll through southeastern Minnesota. Behind this cold front our weather looks quiet and sunny. Highs will be warm, but not as hot Thursday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
