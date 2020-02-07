A winter storm will bring snow to the region Sunday.
Six or more inches could accumulate at some locations, with the Interstate 90 corridor currently favored for the higher amounts.
The bulk of the snow will likely fall Sunday morning.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for much of the area from late Saturday night through Sunday.
There will be impacts to travel, so plan ahead.
If travel is flexible, consider consolidating on Saturday, avoiding the snow covered roads Sunday.
Pay close attention to the latest forecast as there may be changes to amounts and location.